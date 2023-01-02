he Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to Gazetted vacancies in Super Specialty Hospitals, Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla, GMC Jammu, Srinagar -GMC Srinagar, Doda Kathua, and Rajouri. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of JKPSC jkpsc.nic.in till 31 January 2023. The recruitment drive intends to fill a total of 204 vacancies for the Lecturer, Assistant Professor and other posts in various departments. The applicants are required to be a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They need to have the domicile certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format as on the last date prescribed for the online application form submission.

Application fee

Candidates from the unreserved category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. On the other hand, applicants belonging to the reserved categories have to pay Rs 500. The PHC Candidates (or physically handicapped candidates) are exempted from paying any fee.

Age limit

Applicants who are applying for the post of Lecturer Super Specialty in GMC Jammu/ Srinagar must not be more than 50 years old. On the other hand, the upper age limit for the candidates applying for the Lecturer post in GMC Jammu/Srinagar and other medical colleges is 40 years. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for the registered category candidates.

JKPSC recruitment: Steps to apply for the posts

Step 1: After landing on the official website of JKPSC, click on the Jobs/Online Application under the Recruitment tab.

Step 2: Now, press the application link.

Step 3: Proceed by filling out the application form, uploading the required documents, and paying the application fee.

Step 4: Now, complete the application process by submitting the form.

Step 5: Then, download your application form and take out a hard copy for future reference.

Note

The official notification of JKPSC has advised the candidates to update their one-time registration before filling out the application form.

If the mandatory prescribed or required documents are not uploaded along with the JKPSC form, the application of the candidate is liable to be rejected without any further notice.

