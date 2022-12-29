The online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department has begun by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on JKPSC’s main site. The last date to submit the application form is 28 January 2023. “Candidates will not be required to submit a hard copy of the online application form and the mandatory/requisite documents,” mentions the notice. Once the online registration window closes, candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from 29 January 2023 (12 noon) to 31 January 2023 (11:59 pm).

As per the recruitment notice, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the fourth week of April 2023. Through this recruitment drive, the commission plans to fill up a total of 50 AE (Civil) vacancies in the organisation. The minimum and maximum age requirement will however be reckoned with reference to 1 January 2022.

Check the steps to apply for JKPSC AE Civil recruitment 2022:

-Go to JKPSC’s official web page.

-Search and click on the Jobs/Online Application link under the ‘Recruitment’ tab.

-Then click on the application link available on the new page.

-Fill up the application form as asked, upload all the documents and pay the necessary fee.

-Submit the JKPSC AE Civil recruitment 2022 form.

-Take a printout of the recruitment form for future use.

Those from the general category must pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Candidates from the reserved category will pay Rs 500. JKPSC will shortlist candidates based on the written examination and interview/viva-voce round.

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions and all the eligibility conditions prescribed for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) post, before filling out the online application form.

For more details on age criteria, educational qualifications, selection process, and others are mentioned in the notification.

