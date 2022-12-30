The online registration for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department has been started by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Candidates are able to apply for the vacancies on the official website of JKPSC – jkpsc.nic.in till 28 January 2023. The changes can be made to the application forms from 29 to 31 January 2023. The exam is tentatively set to be conducted in the fourth week of April 2023. The recruitment drive intends to fill a total of 50 vacancies for the post of AE (Civil). The general category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The reserved category applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 500. The PHC candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Educational Qualification

The candidates should have attained a Bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch of Engineering (Civil Engineering) or be Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers (AMIE) Section (AandB) India in the relevant Engineering branch.

Age limit

JKPSC AE Civil 2022: Steps to apply for the vacancies

Step 1: After landing on the official website of JKPSC, click on the “Jobs/Online Application” link under the “Recruitment” tab.

Step 2: Then, proceed by clicking on the application link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form properly, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 4: Now, complete the process by submitting your application form.

Step 5: Download the form and also take out a hard copy for future reference.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and interview/ viva voice.

JKPSC

According to the official website of JKPSC, it selects the most deserving and capable individuals to maintain civil services and posts, and other functions assigned to the commission in line with the mandate of the Constitution.

