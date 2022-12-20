The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has extended the board exam form submission deadline for classes 10, 11, and 12 annual (regular) examination 2023 The deadline for renewal registration returns of classes 11 and 12 of Union Territories (UTs) of J&K Ladakh has been extended. According to the official notice, the submission deadline for the classes 10, 11, and 12 examination form without late fee is 27 December 2022. Candidates who are going to appear for the board exam can check the official notice on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Class 10, 11, and 12 students can also submit the examination form with a late fee of Rs 700 “in addition to the normal fee for the first count of 10 days” till 6 January. Students should keep in mind that the last date to submit the exam forms with a late fee of Rs 1,800 is 16 January 2023. The submission deadline for renewal registration returns for classes 11 and 12 is also on 16 January 2023.

Read the official notice here:

Here’s how to submit the JKBOSE Board Exams 2023 forms:

Step 1: Go to JKBOSE’s official page at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the exam form submission link or renewal RR submission link (as per choice) on the home page.

Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the student login link.

Step 4: Enter the required details and submit.

Step 5: Fill up the application form and make the JKBOSE Board Exam fee payment.

Step 6: Once the process is done, click on submit.

Step 7: Save and download the confirmation page of the JKBOSE Board Exams 2023

Step 8: Keep a hard copy of the JKBOSE confirmation page for future purposes.

Direct link to submit forms.

For more details and all the latest updates, keep a check on the official page of JKBOSE.

