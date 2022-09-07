JKBOSE Class 12 Result for Kargil Division 2021-22 declared, direct link

Students who are unsatisfied with their results can apply for the re-evaluation. The re-evaluation window will be opened on the official website of JKBOSE

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) announced the Class 12 result for Kargil Division 2021-22 on 6 September. If you have appeared for the Higher Secondary Part 2 (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil division) exam, then you can now see your marks on the official website of JKBOSE – jkbose.nic.in/results. Here is the direct link to check the result.

Steps to check your result:

Step 1: After ending up on the official website of JKBOSE, click on the link which reads, “View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil)”.

Step 2: A new login page will be presented on your screen.

Step 3: Type your roll number, and registration number, and submit your details.

Step 4: Then, you will be able to access your JKBOSE Class 12 result.

Step 5: Go through it, download it, and take a printout of it for future reference.

You can also alternatively click on the direct link given above to view your score.

Note:

Now that the result for JKBOSE Class 12 has been declared, students need to contact their school authorities to get the original marksheet. Students can choose any undergraduate or diploma course, according to their interests.

Re-evaluation process:

Students who are unsatisfied with their results can apply for the re-evaluation. The re-evaluation window will be opened on the official website of JKBOSE. If you have scored less than 20 percent, then you are not eligible to apply for the re-evaluation. While applying for this, students are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 390 through challan.

Important points:

If there is any printing mistake in the result, roll number, or any important detail, then the students must immediately contact the school authorities.

If one faces any problem in checking the result due to heavy traffic on the website, then he/she can do so via SMS. Just type ‘jkbose Roll Number’, and send it to 567675.

The passing marks to qualify the examination is 35 percent.

JKBOSE is an autonomous body which comes under the administration of Jammu and Kashmir government. It was formed in 1975, and it conducts board exams for secondary and higher secondary levels.

