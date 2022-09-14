The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10 final examination result today, 14 September at jkbose.nic.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10 final examination result today, 14 September. The Board has announced the result for Kashmir Division students. Students who appeared for the Class 10 exam can check and download their marks from the official website of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in. To check the JKBOSE 10th result 2022 marks, students have to enter their roll number, registration number and captcha code on the portal. The secondary school examination was conducted for Class 10 (private and bi-annual schools) from 29 March 2022 to 16 April 2022 in the Kashmir Division. JKBOSE announced the Class 10 final examination result for Jammu division on 14 July 2022.

The JKBOSE Class 10 scorecard will include details such as name, roll number, date of birth, subject, marks secured, total marks, parent’s name, and result status among others.

Here’s how to check the JKBOSE Class 10 result 2022 for Kashmir division:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the result section on the home page. Then, click on Kashmir division.

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the link that reads – ‘View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Session Annual Pvt/Bi-Annual 2021-22 Kashmir’

Step 4: Enter roll number, registration number and captcha code. Click on submit

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the JKBOSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Keep a printout of the JKBOSE Class 10 result 2022 for future purpose

Direct link is given here.

Students need to secure at least 33 percent, in individual subjects as well as in aggregate, in the JKBOSE class 10 exam to be declared pass. On 6 September, JKBOSE had declared the Class 11 Kashmir division result 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.