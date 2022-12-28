Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education, JKBOSE will close the registration window for JKBOSE Board Exam Form today, 27 December 2022. The deadline to fill the form was recently extended. To fill the form, students have to get themselves registered on JKBOSE official web portal at jkbose.nic.in. However, the Class 10, 11, 12 exam forms are to be submitted till 6 January 2023 with a late fee of Rs 700. Additionally, aspirants can also submit the exam forms with a late fee of Rs 1,800 till 16 January 2023. The last date of submission for renewal registration returns for the classes of 11 and 12 is also on 16 January. It is to be noted that Class 10, 11 and 12 students from the Kashmir and Jammu division will be allowed to submit the examination form without late fee.

What are the steps to fill the registration form for the JKBOSE 2023 Board Exam?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to examination form link or renewal submission link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates should go to the student’s login link and register.

Step 4: Candidates will then be required to fill the details and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Cross check your details and submit the form.

Step 6: Download the JKBOSE confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.

Here is the direct link to fill the registration form for JKBOSE Board exam:

https://jkbose.nic.in/utilities

Candidates should keep a check on the JKBOSE official web portal for latest updates.

