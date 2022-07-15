JIPMAT 2022: NTA issues answer key, check steps to raise objections

After the challenges are made by the candidates - they will be verified by the panel of subject experts. Those answer keys which are found to be correct will be revised accordingly

The provisional answer key and question paper with recorded responses for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website at jipmat.nta.nic.in.

To download the answer key of JIPMAT 2022, candidates need to submit their application number on the given portal.

Those who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the same till 16 July, 2022 (upto 11:50 pm). Candidates need to pay an essential fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee to raise objections.

Here’s how to raise objection for JIPMAT 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jipmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “JIPMAT- 2022 Answer Key Challenge” on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new link opens, candidates need to enter their application number and security pin correctly.

Step 4: The JIPMAT 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates, who want to raise objections need to select the question number they wish to challenge.

Step 6: Then, select the alternate answer and upload the document as required.

Step 7: To complete the process, candidates then have to pay the fee as directed.

Direct link here.

The provisional answer key is released so that students can calculate their marks and get an idea of their probable JIPMAT 2022 score.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Credit Card/ Debit card/Net Banking/UPI. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee,” an official notice mentions.

Find the notice here.

After the challenges are made by the candidates - they will be verified by the panel of subject experts. Those answer keys which are found to be correct will be revised accordingly. Further in the notice, the agency has informed that based on the revised Final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.

