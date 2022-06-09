JIPMAT 2022: Application window closes today, here’s how to apply

The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in classes 10th and 12th would be calculated as per the Board’s regulation. If there is no such regulation, then the aggregate marks of all the subjects that appear on the mark sheet will be considered for calculating the overall percentage

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application process for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2022) today. Interested candidates who are eligible to apply for the examination can register themselves online up to 5 PM through the official website of JITMAT which is jipmat.nta.ac.in. Applicants can pay the application fee till 10 June.

NTA will conduct JIPMAT 2022 on 3 July. It will be a two hours and thirty minutes computer-based test (CBT). The examination process will be held from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a National Level Entrance Test which offers admission to the 5-Year Integrated Management Program in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2022 – 2023.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students who have successfully cleared the 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts, commerce or science stream or equivalent with 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for candidates from reserved categories such as SC, ST and PwD) or more in the years 2020, 2021 or appearing in 2022 can apply for JIPMAT 2022. They also should have passed the class 10th examination with 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC, ST and PwD candidates) or more in the year, not before 2018.

The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in classes 10th and 12th would be calculated as per the Board’s regulation. If there is no such regulation regarding aggregate marks from the concerned board, then the aggregate marks of all the subjects that appear on the mark sheet will be considered for calculating the overall percentage.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the General Category and OBC (NCL) require to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. EWS, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), PwD and Transgender candidates need to pay Rs 1000 as the application fee.

Steps to follow while applying for JIPMAT 2022:

Go to the official site, jipmat.nta.ac.in Click on the link of ‘JIPMAT 2022 New Registration’, available on the homepage Complete the registration and login Fill up the form, upload required documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take out a hard copy for future reference

For more queries, students are advised to go through the information bulletin properly.

