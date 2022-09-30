JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 5 registration ends today, check steps to apply

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close round 5 of the State Polytechnic Counselling process today, 30 September 2022. Candidates who wish to register for the counselling process can submit their application forms on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Once round 5 of the counselling process ends, the seat allotment result will be released on 1 October 2022. Round 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Counselling process began on 28 September. The applications for the JEECUP Counselling can be submitted by candidates who have qualified for the UPJEE 2022 exam, non-qualified candidates, as well as candidates from other states. It is to be noted that those candidates who have successfully registered themselves and paid the fee will be allotted seats in colleges.

For more details, read the online Counselling Schedule for the 5th round here.

Check how to apply for the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 5:

– Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

– Look for the link that reads – ‘Registration and Choice Filling of Round 5 of JEECUP Counselling 2022’ available on the homepage.

– As the new page opens, candidates have to enter the UPJEE 2022 roll number/application number,

and date of birth (DoB) on the portal.

-Then, fill out the application form online and upload all the documents.

-Pay the counselling fees, (if required) and submit the form.

-Take a printout of the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 5 for future reference.

Direct Link.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Schedule Round 5: Important Dates

1. New Registration of qualified/Not qualified, Other State candidates and not yet admitted candidates up to 3rd round along with the payment of registration fee from 28 to 30 September.

2. Choice filling and locking of seats by all candidates from 28 to 30 September.

3. Seat allotment result on 1 October.

4. Document verification at the district Help Centres from 1 to 3 October (up to 5 pm).

5. Fee deposition by the candidate via online mode from 1 to 3 October 2022.

6. Admitted Seat Withdrawal from 28 September to 3 October.

Details on JEECUP: It is a state-level exam that is held annually. This exam is organised by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, which is conducted for candidates seeking admission in government and private participating polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

