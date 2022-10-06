JEECUP Counselling 2022: Registration, fee payment begins today for Round 6

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will begin the JEECUP 2022 Counselling registrations for Round 6 today, 6 October. Candidates who have not appeared in the UPJEE 2022 exam can apply for the JEECUP Counselling by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. On 9 October, the registration process will open for those who were unable to secure a seat in the previous five rounds. Once the registration link for JEECUP Counselling Round 6 is activated, candidates will be able to also make the registration fee payment. So far, the Council has conducted five rounds for candidates who qualified the UPJEE Exam, non-qualified and other state candidates. According to the official notice, the Round 6 new registration for candidates and payment of fee ends on 8 October 2022.

Schedule for JEECUP 2022 Counselling – Round 6:

-Round 6 new registration for candidates who have not appeared in UPJEE 2022 and payment of registration fee: 6 to 8 October

– Round 6 registration of candidates (not admitted unto 5th round counselling and appeared in UPJEE 2022 and payment of registration fee (if not paid earlier): 9 October

– Round 6 choice filling and locking by all candidates. (This process is compulsory for all students. Also, only ten choices will be available on the website): 9 and 10 October

– Round 6 of seat allotment result: 11 October

– Round 6 document verification at the allotted institutes/colleges: 12 to 14 October (up to 5 pm)

– Round 6 fee deposition by the candidate via online mode: 12 to 14 October

Here is the online Counselling Schedule for JEECUP 2022.

Here’s how to apply for the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 6:

– Visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

– Search for registration and payment of fee of JEECUP Counselling 2022 (Round 6) available on the homepage.

–Candidates must enter their UPJEE 2022 roll number/application number,

and date of birth (DoB) on the JEECUP portal.

-Then, fill out the application form and upload all the documents.

-Pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

-Keep a printout of the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 6 for future purposes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.