JEECUP Counselling 2022: Registration, fee payment begins today for Round 6
Once the registration link for JEECUP Counselling Round 6 is activated, candidates will be able to also make the registration fee payment
The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will begin the JEECUP 2022 Counselling registrations for Round 6 today, 6 October. Candidates who have not appeared in the UPJEE 2022 exam can apply for the JEECUP Counselling by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. On 9 October, the registration process will open for those who were unable to secure a seat in the previous five rounds. Once the registration link for JEECUP Counselling Round 6 is activated, candidates will be able to also make the registration fee payment. So far, the Council has conducted five rounds for candidates who qualified the UPJEE Exam, non-qualified and other state candidates. According to the official notice, the Round 6 new registration for candidates and payment of fee ends on 8 October 2022.
Schedule for JEECUP 2022 Counselling – Round 6:
-Round 6 new registration for candidates who have not appeared in UPJEE 2022 and payment of registration fee: 6 to 8 October
– Round 6 registration of candidates (not admitted unto 5th round counselling and appeared in UPJEE 2022 and payment of registration fee (if not paid earlier): 9 October
– Round 6 choice filling and locking by all candidates. (This process is compulsory for all students. Also, only ten choices will be available on the website): 9 and 10 October
– Round 6 of seat allotment result: 11 October
– Round 6 document verification at the allotted institutes/colleges: 12 to 14 October (up to 5 pm)
– Round 6 fee deposition by the candidate via online mode: 12 to 14 October
Here is the online Counselling Schedule for JEECUP 2022.
Here’s how to apply for the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 6:
– Visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
– Search for registration and payment of fee of JEECUP Counselling 2022 (Round 6) available on the homepage.
–Candidates must enter their UPJEE 2022 roll number/application number,
and date of birth (DoB) on the JEECUP portal.
-Then, fill out the application form and upload all the documents.
-Pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
-Keep a printout of the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 6 for future purposes.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
TS ECET 2022: Certificate verification for slot booked candidates begins today
It is to be noted that candidates will not be permitted to attend the certificate verification if the required payment has not been made
WB NEET PG Counselling 2022: Provisional list of verified candidates out today; check details
Candidates have to submit their login details including registration number and date of birth on the portal to access the WB NEET PG counselling 2022 provisional list
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Answer key, response sheet released on icar.nta.nic.in, check direct link
Candidates are required to submit their application number and date of birth on the portal to access the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 answer key