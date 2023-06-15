JEECUP 2023 Registration: Deadline ends today; know how to apply

The registration process for JEECUP 2023 will be closed by Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh today, 15 June. Candidates who wish to apply for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) can do so by visiting the official site of JEECUP – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP 2023 examination is scheduled to take place this year in July.

The UPJEE is a state-level exam which is conducted annually for admission to various diploma programmes provided by the educational institutions of Uttar Pradesh. Students can apply for the exam via JEECUP’s official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General category need to pay Rs 300 while those belonging to SC/ST will have to pay Rs 200.

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2023 is here.

Important Dates

JEE CUP Application Starting Date: 6 March, 2023

JEE CUP Application Form last date: 15 June, 2023

JEE CUP Application Correction Window: June 2023

JEE CUP Exam Date: July 2023

JEE CUP Results: August 2023

JEE CUP Counselling : September 2023

List of scanned document Required

Colored Photograph

Signature

Caste Certificate

PWD Certificate

Class 10th and 12th marksheet and passing certificate

Steps To Fill the Application Form:

– Visit the official website – www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

– Select the group of your course.

– Click on the ‘apply’ link.

– Read all the instructions carefully.

– Select a password and security Pin.

– After submitting, note down the application number and upload the necessary document.

– Make an online payment through debit and credit card.

– Take the printout of the form for further reference.

Check the detailed notification here.

JEE CUP 2023 EXAM PATTERN

Candidates will have 150 minutes to attempt the exam. For every wrong answer 1 mark will be deducted. For every correct answer 4 marks will be awarded.

JEE CUP 2023 Counselling

To take part in the JEECUP counselling 2023, which will be conducted online, students who pass the exam must finish the registration procedure before the deadline. In order to participate in the counselling process, candidates must submit their pertinent information, make their selections, and pay the counselling charge.

According to the candidate’s rank, preferences, and seats available, they will be assigned slots. To obtain the seat allocation outcome, which will be made public online, candidates must log in using proper credentials.

