Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment results will be declared today, on 19 September for the UP Polytechnic Counselling. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their JEECUP results on the official web portal. The document verification of shortlisted candidates will take place between 20 to 22 September, while the last date to submit the admission fee is 23 September. The examination was held from 27 to 30 June. The result of the exam was declared on 18 July. Those who are on the merit list of the UP Polytechnic results will be able to take part in JEECUP counselling.

What are the steps to access the JEECUP Counselling results?

Visit the official JEECUP official website.

Go to the link that reads “seat allotment result of round 3 for JEECUP 2022 counselling” on the homepage.

Enter your JEECUP application number and password when asked on the next page.

Then check your JEECUP allotment result and download your allotment letter for counselling.

The classes for the candidates will start on 24 September while the withdrawal of the admitted seat can be done from 11 September to 23 September.

In order to confirm their admission, candidates are required to carry their seat allotment letter along with all original documents for the purpose of verification to the help centres. Following that, the aspirants will be required to pay a course fee. If in case, a candidate is not satisfied with the seat allotted to them, they can select the float option on the registered link.

JEECUP Counselling is conducted against the UP JEECUP Result. Applicants are advised to keep their UP Polytechnic Rank Cards with them safely as they may be needed for the final admission process.

The JEECUP is a state-level test that is conducted every year by the Joint Entrance Examination Council. It is conducted for candidates who want admission in government and private participating polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

