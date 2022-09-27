JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Round 4 results to be declared today, check details

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the round 4 of the counselling process result today, 27 September. Once the results are announced, the candidates will be able to check them on the official web portal. The registration process for JEECUP round 4 counselling started on 25 September and closed on 26 September. Candidates were supposed to do the choice filling and locking facilities on 25 and 26 September. It is to be noted that once the results are declared, candidates who want to apply for a better seat or have not got a seat can register for Round 5. As far as the document verification is concerned, it will be held at district help centres from 28 September to 30 September.

What are the steps to download the JEECUP Counselling round 4 result?

Go to the official web portal of JEECUP.

Visit the link that reads “seat allotment result of round 4 for JEECUP 2022 counselling” on the homepage.

Fill in your JEECUP application number and password when asked on the page.

Then your JEECUP allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Download your allotment letter for the counselling process.

In order to confirm their admission, candidates will have to carry their seat allotment letter along with all original documents for verification purposes to the help centres. Following that, the aspirants need to pay a course fee.

The JEECUP is a state-level exam that is conducted annually by the Joint Entrance Examination Council for candidates who want to take admission in government and private participating polytechnic institutes in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official portal of JEECUP for more details.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.