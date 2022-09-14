JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 2 results to be declared today, check details

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP will release the UP Polytechnic 2022 Counselling seat allotment today for Round 2. Aspiring candidates will be able to see it on the official web portal of the candidates at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP will release the UP Polytechnic 2022 Counselling seat allotment today for Round 2. Aspiring candidates will be able to see it on the official web portal of the candidates at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. It is to be noted that the Round 2 registration process concluded on 13 September. Candidates will be required to submit their confirmation of the seat allocation once the allocation of seats has been released by the Council. As per the official schedule, ticket confirmation will commence on 15 September. The application will conclude on 17 September at 5 PM. The examination was conducted from 27 to 30 June. The result of the exam was announced on 18 July. Aspirants who are on the merit list of the UP Polytechnic result will be able to participate in JEECUP counselling 2022.

What are the steps to check the JEECUP Counselling results?

Step 1: Go to the official JEECUP official web portal at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link that reads “seat allotment result of round 2 for JEECUP 2022 counselling”

Step 3: Fill in your JEECUP application number and password.

Step 4: Then review your JEECUP allotment result and download the allotment letter for counselling.

JEECUP Counselling is held against the UP JEECUP Result. Aspirants are advised to keep their UP Polytechnic Rank Cards safely with them as they may be required for the final admission process.

To confirm their admission, candidates are required to carry their seat allotment letter and all original documents for the process of verification. Following that they will be required to pay the course fee. In case, a candidate is not satisfied with the JEECUP allotted seat, they may choose the float option on the registration link.

The JEECUP is an annual state-level test that is conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council. It is organised for candidates who seek admission in government and private participating polytechnic institutes in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.