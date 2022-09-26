JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Registration for round 4 ends today, check details

The registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) counselling round 4 ends today, 26 September. Candidates may register for the JEECUP counselling round 4 on the official web portal. It is to be noted that the round 4 seat allotment results will be released on 27 September. This year, the JEECUP counselling will be held for a total of eight rounds. The JEECUP results were officially announced on 19 July. The document verification for round 4 will be held at the district help centres from 28 September till 5 pm on 30 September.

What are the steps to register for JEECUP counselling round 4?

Go to the official web portal of JEECUP

Click on the link provided for JEECUP Round 4 registrations available on the homepage

Fill in your JEECUP credentials to log in and then fill in the online application form

Upload all documents required and pay the JEECUP counselling fees, if any

Submit the JEECUP Counselling form and download it for future references.

Here is the direct link to register for round 4.

Candidates who have not yet been allotted a seat can apply for the next round of counselling from 28 September. Through JEECUP counselling, aspirants will be able to apply for the admission process at various polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

To confirm their admission, aspirants will have to carry their seat allotment letter and all original documents for the process of document verification. Following that, they will have to pay the course fee. In case, a candidate does not qualify for the JEECUP allotted seat, they may select the float option on the registration link.

The JEECUP is an annual state-level test that is organised by the Joint Entrance Examination Council. It is conducted for candidates who seek admission in different government and private participating polytechnic institutes of Uttar Pradesh.

