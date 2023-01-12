The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the JEE Main 2023 registration process today, 12 January. Applicants who are yet to register themselves for the IIT JEE Main 2023 can apply online on the official web portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the exam schedule released by the agency, the NTA JEE Mains 2023 session 1 exam will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023. The second session of the exam will be held in April. The B.E., B. Tech papers will be held as Paper 1 and the B. Arch and B. Planning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

How to register yourself for JEE Main 2023?

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Register by entering your email address and mobile phone number. You will get your JEE Main application number.

Step 4: Fill in your JEE Main application number and complete the JEE Main 2023 application form.

Step 5: Upload your scanned documents including your photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay your JEE Main 2023 application fee online.

Step 7: Submit the JEE Main application form.

Step 8: Download, save and print your JEE Main confirmation page.

Here is the direct link to register yourself for JEE Main 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the JEE Main eligibility criteria. Now, for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs, both candidates who have scored 75 percent in the board exams and those who are among top 20 percent to pass their respective board exams, are eligible.

