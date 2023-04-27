JEE Main 2023: Result expected soon; check steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the long-awaited results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. The JEE Main 2023 Result will be released on the official website of JEE Main – jeemain.nta.nic.in – by NTA.

The agency administered the JEE Main Session 2 test on seven different dates – 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 April this year. NTA published the conclusive answer key for JEE Main 2023 on 24 April. Even though it was anticipated that the results would be declared either on 25 or 26 April, they were not disclosed. Therefore, it is now expected that NTA will announce the session 2 result for JEE Main 2023 today, 27 April.

In the meantime, the temporary answer keys for JEE Main 2023 session 2 were issued on 19 April, and students were requested to report any objection they had by 21 April. After the JEE Main results are published, applicants can follow these steps to examine and download their corresponding results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main jeemain.nta.nic.in, and on the homepage, click on the link which reads “JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2” (once published).

Step 2: A new page will pop up on your screen, then enter the necessary information and press the submit button.

Step 3: Your JEE Main 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the same, and keep a hard copy of the outcome for future use.

NTA will not only announce the JEE Main 2023 result, but also the cut-off, All India Ranks (AIR), and toppers list. The JEE Main 2023 scorecard will include the candidate’s normalised percentile score in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and overall percentile score in all three subjects.

The All India Ranks and JEE Main Cut-off 2023 for JEE Advanced will be announced by considering the best of the two exams – session 1 (January) and session 2 (April). Candidates who attain a score above the JEE Main 2023 cut-off will be qualified to participate in the JEE Advanced 2023 examination, which is required for admission to the IITs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.