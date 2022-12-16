JEE Main 2023: Online registration begins, check direct link to apply here
According to the rules, the JEE Main rank of the candidates will be calculated according to the marks obtained by them
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 application form has been released for the January session. The JEE Mains 2023 application can be checked on the official website. Aspirants who want to appear for the JEE Main 2023 should note that the last date to apply online for the exam is 12 January 2023. As per the schedule, JEE Main session 1 will be organised on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January. The JEE Main 2023 session 2 papers will be held on 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April. According to the rules, the ranks of the candidates will be calculated according to the marks obtained by them in any of the two sessions. Candidates are allowed to choose one session only.
What are the steps to apply for JEE Main 2023?
- Go to the official website
- Click on the link that reads, “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application”
- A new login/registration JEE Main page would open
- Register yourself by filling in your information and log in by filling in the application number and password
- Fill up the JEE Mains 2023 application form and upload the required documents
- Pay the JEE Main application fee and submit your JEE Mains 2023 application form
- Take a printout of the JEE Mains form for future reference
Here is the direct link.
The JEE Main 2023 will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In the first session of JEE, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates may opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and applicants have to choose that. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details on the website.
