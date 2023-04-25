With already having released the final provisional answer keys of JEE Main Session 2, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2, 2023 anytime soon.

As soon as the results are announced, students can visit NTA’s official websites including jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in, and check their scorecards. Apart from the results, students will get other details including cut-off marks for IIT JEE Advanced, All India ranks, names of the toppers, and their percentile. Notably, only the top 2,50,000 candidates in B.E./B. Tech Paper of JEE Main 2023 will be eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced.

The NTA on Monday, 24 April released the final provisional answer key of JEE Main Session 2 2023 exams and it is now available to download on its official website.

How to check JEE Main 2023 results?

1. Go to the official websites of NTA – jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

2. Find the link to view your scorecard on the home page.

3. Click on it to open.

4. Add your credentials – application number and date of birth.

5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

While candidates can download their final scorecards from the website itself, a copy of the same will be also sent to their registered email addresses.

JEE Main Session 2 exams

The Session 2 examinations of JEE Main 2023 were held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 at various centres across the country, following which the provisional answer key was released on 19 April. The exam was held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. More than 8,00,000 students appeared for the exams.

