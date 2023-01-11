The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 tomorrow, 12 January. Candidates who are yet to apply for the JEE main exam can submit their forms on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains 2023 will be held in two sessions, the first session in January and the second session in April. Currently, the January session forms have been released on the main page. As per the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January.

The agency will release the JEE Main 2023 examination city slip in the second week of January. The JEE Main 2023 admit card will be issued in the third week of January. The second session of JEE Main 2023 is scheduled to take place on 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April.

A petition was recently filed demanding the postponement of JEE Mains 2023. The matter was heard on 10 January in the Bombay High Court. Towards the end of the hearing, the Bombay High Court refused to postpone the JEE Main 2023 Exam, hence, the JEE Main Session 1 exam will be held as per schedule.

Here’s how to apply for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link to apply for JEE Main 2023 session 1.

Step 3: On the new page, register and get the login details.

Step 4: Then log in and fill up the application form.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload all the necessary documents and make the payment.

Step 6: Submit the form as asked.

Step 7: Save a copy of the same for future use or reference.

JEE Mains Exam Pattern:

The JEE Mains will contain two papers. Paper 1 is held for students seeking admission to undergraduate Engineering Programs like B.E/B.Tech. Paper 2 is conducted for those seeking admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses.

