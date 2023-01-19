JEE Main 2023: Exam schedule revised, check steps to download exam city intimation slip
The JEE Mains exam city intimation slip consists of the name of the city where candidates are required to reach to appear for the examination
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023. As per the revised date sheet, the JEE Main exam will now not be conducted on 27 January 2023. JEE Mains Exam 2023 revised dates are 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February. Candidates need to know that only the second shift exam is scheduled to be conducted on 28 January. NTA also recently released the exam city slip for the session 1 exam. Registered candidates can download the exam city slip from the official web portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Mains exam city intimation slip consists of the name of the city where candidates are required to reach to appear for the examination. For checking the allotted JEE main exam city and to download the admit card, candidates will have to enter the required credentials which consist of a candidate’s application number and date of birth.
What are the steps to download the JEE Main exam intimation slip?
Step 1: Registered candidates should visit the official web portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Candidates should then click on the JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation link on the homepage.
Step 3: In the next step, the candidate will have to fill in the application number, date of birth and security pin.
Step 4: Once you have submitted the details, city slip will then appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the JEE Main city intimation slip and take its printout for future reference.
Here is the direct link to check the JEE exam city intimation slip.
The JEE Mains 2023 exam will be organised in Computer Based Test mode. The exam will be organised in Hindi, Assamese, English, Bengali, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil and Urdu languages. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can practice the mock tests to adapt themselves with the CBT based exam mode.
