JEE Main 2023 application correction window closes today; direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shut the online application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1 today, 14 January. Candidates who registered themselves for the entrance exam can make changes to their application forms on the official site till 11:50 pm. “Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates,” reads NTA’s official notification. According to the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam will be conducted from 24 to 31 January this year.

Once the correction window closes, candidates will be able to download their JEE Main admit cards in the third week of January. As per the agency, the additional JEE main 2023 application fee, if applicable, needs to be paid online via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Read the official notice here.

Check the steps to make changes to the JEE Main 2023 application form:

Go to NTA JEE official website.

On the main website, search and click on JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Correction window link.

As the new window opens, enter the correct login details and click on submit.

Then, make the required corrections and save them before submitting the form.

Keep a printout of the JEE Main 2023 corrected application for future reference.

Here is the direct link to make corrections.

The JEE Main exam will be held in 13 different languages which include Assamese, Bengali, English, Hindi, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Urdu.

Candidates are advised to read the official notice completely as well as keep a regular check on the main site of NTA.

