JEE Main 2023: Admit Card for Session 1 to be released soon, check steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 exam soon. According to the Information Bulletin of JEE(Main) exam, the hall ticket will be published in the third week of January. The session 1 hall ticket will be available to download from the official web portal. The JEE Main Session 1 will be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023 across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift will take place from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 to 6 pm. The B.Arch and B.Planning paper will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

What are the steps to download the admit card for JEE Main 2023?

Go to the official web portal of JEE.

Go to the notification link that reads ‘ JEE Main January 2023 session 1 admit card’ appearing on the homepage.

You will then be redirected to the JEE login page.

Now, fill in your JEE login credentials and then click on the submit button.

JEE Main January 2023 Session 1 admit card will then appear on the screen.

Download your JEE Main January 2023 Session 1 admit card and save it for future reference.

What is the exam pattern for JEE Main 2023?

The JEE Main 2023 exam will consist of multiple-choice questions. The paper will have two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 for B.E and B.Tech. will consist of three sections: Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry, with a total of 90 questions. Paper 2 A will consist of three sections: Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing test. The question paper will have a total of 82 questions. Paper 2B- B Planning Paper of the main exam will have an Aptitude test, Mathematics, and Planning, with a total of 105 questions.

