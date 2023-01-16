Education

JEE Main 2023: Admit Card for Session 1 to be released soon, check steps to download

The JEE Main examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift will take place from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 to 6 pm

FP Trending January 16, 2023 15:05:49 IST
JEE Main 2023: Admit Card for Session 1 to be released soon, check steps to download

Representational image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 exam soon. According to the Information Bulletin of JEE(Main) exam, the hall ticket will be published in the third week of January. The session 1 hall ticket will be available to download from the official web portal. The JEE Main Session 1 will be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023 across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift will take place from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 to 6 pm. The B.Arch and B.Planning paper will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

What are the steps to download the admit card for JEE Main 2023?

  • Go to the official web portal of JEE.
  • Go to the notification link that reads ‘ JEE Main January 2023 session 1 admit card’ appearing on the homepage.
  • You will then be redirected to the JEE login page.
  • Now, fill in your JEE login credentials and then click on the submit button.
  • JEE Main January 2023 Session 1 admit card will then appear on the screen.
  • Download your JEE Main January 2023 Session 1 admit card and save it for future reference.

What is the exam pattern for JEE Main 2023?

The JEE Main 2023 exam will consist of multiple-choice questions. The paper will have two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 for B.E and B.Tech. will consist of three sections: Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry, with a total of 90 questions. Paper 2 A will consist of three sections: Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing test. The question paper will have a total of 82 questions. Paper 2B- B Planning Paper of the main exam will have an Aptitude test, Mathematics, and Planning, with a total of 105 questions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 16, 2023 15:05:49 IST

TAGS:

also read

SEED 2023: Application deadline extended till 4 January, details here
Education

SEED 2023: Application deadline extended till 4 January, details here

The SEED 2023 admit card download window will be available between 4 January 2023 to 15 January 2023

HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 result to release soon; check how to download
Education

HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 result to release soon; check how to download

The HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 mark sheet will comprise details like the student's name, roll number, total marks, subjects, marks obtained, and qualifying status

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 result released; here’s direct link
Education

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 result released; here’s direct link

A total of 1,04,363 students appeared for the Class 12 exam, while 90,896 candidates appeared for the Class 10 exam this year.