As many as 10 students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Jharkhand’s Khunti district have succeeded in clearing the JEE (MAIN) Session-2. The KGBV is a government programme that aims to decrease gender inequalities in rural regions and among underprivileged communities. The results of JEE (MAIN) Session-2 were announced on Saturday. Scoring 87.2 percentile, a student secured a rank of 1,788 from ST category, while another candidate successfully ranked 9,600 in the same bracket. In light of the students’ success, the district administration has resolved to offer special coaching to the students at KGBV, Kalamati, in preparation for JEE Advance. According to PTI, Khunti’s Deputy Commissioner, Shashi Ranjan stated that the administration will extend all possible assistance to help the students gain admission to higher education institutions.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also took on Twitter to congratulate the successful students. He expressed his admiration for the students in a tweet, saying that the girls from Jharkhand are no less capable than anyone else. He added that they have demonstrated that self-confidence, hard work, and dedication can help achieve any goal. He congratulated the students and sent best wishes to them for a bright future. The success of the KGBV students in competitive examinations is attributed to the initiative of ‘Sapno Ki Udaan’.

शानदार!

झारखण्ड की बेटियां किसी से कम नहीं। आपने साबित कर दिया आत्मविश्वास, मेहनत और लगन से हर मुकाम हासिल किया जा सकता है।

आप सभी को उज्ज्वल भविष्य की ढेरों बधाई, शुभकामनाएं और जोहार। https://t.co/nEESsP6HZc — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 29, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Khunti stated that the ‘Sapno Ki Udaan’ programme offers coaching for both IIT-JEE and medical entrance examinations. According to him, at least 57 students are currently enrolled in the initiative, with 39 of them preparing for medical entrance exams. The official stated that out of the 18 students who prepared for the engineering stream, 10 of them passed the JEE Main exam. Among these students, seven were from the ST category, two from SC, and one from OBC.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2 on its official website. Candidates who took the Joint Entrance Examination could view their results via the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in, or alternatively on nta.ac.in. The JEE exam for Session 2 was held on 6th, 8th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 15th April this year.

