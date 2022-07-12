JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Registrations end today; check direct link to apply

Candidates who had already applied for JEE Main Session 1 need to log in to the JEE portal and choose the paper, medium of the exam, and cities for Session 2 before submitting the exam fee

With the release of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 scores, many applicants might be feeling dissatisfied with their marks. The good news for them is that they can still apply for the JEE Main Session 2 till 11:50 pm tonight, 12 July, and reappear for the engineering entrance exam.

The National Testing Agency had opened the re- registration window for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 after the release of the first session’s results. Aspirants can apply for the entrance exam at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“In continuation of the Public Notice dated: 1 July and 06 July 2022 , it has been decided to provide another opportunity to candidate who could not apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 due to various reason”, states a notice by the NTA.

View the notice here.

Candidates who had already applied for JEE Main Session 1 need to log in to the JEE portal and choose the paper, medium of the exam, and cities for Session 2 before submitting the exam fee.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 are as follows:

Visit the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link to register for JEE Main Session 2.

Enter the required details to access the JEE portal.

Choose your paper, exam city and other details.

Make the fee payment and submit your JEE Main Session 2 application.

Save a copy for future reference.

Direct link is here.

If applicants have any query related to the JEE Main exam, they can contact the NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700. They can also contact the agency via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The dates of advance intimation of exam city, admit card download and result declaration for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 will be declared on the website in due course.

For more information, candidates can visit the JEE Main official website.

