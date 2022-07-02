JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Registration process to reopen soon, check details here

Candidates who have passed their class 12 or an equivalent examination in the year 2020, 2021, or are appearing for the same in 2022, irrespective of their, age are eligible to appear in the examination. The detailed eligibility criteria can be found on the JEE Main official website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon reopen the online application window for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2. However, the date has not yet been confirmed by the agency. A notification mentions that applicants will be able to apply for the exam after the result of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June) is declared.

The detailed schedule will be released separately. It is to be noted that the JEE Main session 2 will be held from 21 July to 30 July.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022), and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022)," the notice by the NTA stated.

Here is the official notice regarding the reopening of the JEE Main application process. The NTA will release the answer key for JEE Main Session 1 2022 soon as well.

What are the steps to apply for the JEE Session 2?

Visit the JEE Main 2022 official web portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Go to the JEE registration link available on the homepage.

Fill your details, including your name and educational qualifications, to complete the JEE Main registration 2022.

Upload your documents including photograph and signature.

Payment the JEE Main application fee.

Download the confirmation page that appears on the screen and take a print out for future reference.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Candidates who have passed their class 12 or an equivalent examination in the year 2020, 2021, or are appearing for the same in 2022, irrespective of their, age are eligible to appear in the examination. The detailed eligibility criteria can be found on the JEE Main official website.

