JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Final answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in; result to be out soon

The NTA has also reopened the application window for the JEE Main Session 2 2022 exam. The JEE Main Session 2 is set to be conducted between 21 and 30 July

The National Testing Agency has issued the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Candidates can check the JEE Main 2022 answer key at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

With the release of the final answer key, the JEE Main Session 1 result is also expected to be declared soon by the NTA.

Steps to download the JEE Main final answer key 2022:

― Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

― On the main page, select the link for the JEE Main Session 1 final answer key.

― The JEE Main provisional final answer key will appear on your screen.

― Calculate your probable score by matching your responses to those released by the NTA.

― Download a copy for future use.

Direct link is here.

The JEE Main answer key has been released after taking into consideration the objections raised by applicants on the provisional answer key. The NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores for candidates, since the JEE exam is held in multiple shifts which have varied levels of difficulty.

The NTA has also reopened the application window for the JEE Main Session 2 2022 exam. The JEE Main Session 2 is set to be conducted between 21 and 30 July.

The application window will remain open till 11:00 pm on 9 July. Candidates who wish to register for the entrance test can visit the official JEE Main website. To register For JEE Main Session 2, applicants will need to login to the website with the application number and password given to them during the Session 1 registration process. They can then select the exam city, medium and paper and then pay the requisite fee.

For further clarification related to JEE Main 2022, aspirants can contact the NTA at 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email the agency at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main is held for admission in undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning programmes in institutes like IIITs, NITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as institutions/universities funded/recognised by participating state governments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.