JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Exam city intimation slip released at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check direct link

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in” the NTA has stated in a notice.

The exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the city intimation letter from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the admit card has not yet been released for the JEE Main 2022. The intimation slip, which shares details of the city and exam centre, cannot be used as the JEE Main Session 1 hall ticket. The NTA will issue the admit card of the engineering entrance exam at a later date.

Students can download their JEE Main 2022 Session 1 city intimation slip by entering their date of birth and application number.

Steps to download JEE Main Session 1 city intimation slip:

• Visit the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• Click on the link for the city intimation clip for Session 1.

• Enter the required details to access the JEE Main portal.

• The city intimation slip for Session 1 will appear on your screen.

• Save a copy for future use.

Direct link to apply is here.

The JEE Main Session 1 will be conducted on 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June in 501 cities in India as well as 22 cities abroad. “In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in” the NTA has stated in a notice.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 admit card, once released, will also be available on Digilocker and UMANG. Applicants need to carry the admit card to the exam hall along with a self-declaration (undertaking). The declaration can be downloaded from the NTA’s website.

The registrations for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 are also underway. The applications will be accepted by the NTA till 30 June. The exam will be held from 21- 30 July. Students who have applied for JEE Main Session 1 and wish to appear for Session 2 can register themselves at the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.