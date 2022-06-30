JEE Main 2022: Registration for Session 2 closes today, find direct link to apply here

There is no age limit for candidates appearing in the JEE (Main) 2022. But those applying for the Joint Entrance Examination should have passed the class 12 or equivalent test in 2020, 2021, or will be appearing in 2022 (irrespective of their age)

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 will close today, 30 June by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who are interested can apply online by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in till 9 pm, while the fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm.

The JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam will be conducted by the agency from 21 to 30 July. Candidates preparing for it should note that the tests will be in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Find steps to apply for JEE (Main) 2022 session 2:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for ‘Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE (Main) 2022’ and click on the registration link

Step 3: Candidates then need to register and fill up the application form

Step 4: To process further, upload required documents, pay essential fee and submit the form

Step 5: Download the registration form and keep a printout for future use

Here’s is the direct link to apply for JEE (Main) session 2.

In due course of time, the complete schedule for downloading of Admit Cards, examination venue and declaration of Result will be informed on the JEE (Main) portal. Candidates who registered for the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for session 2 are welcome to do so.

To apply for the same, they are advised to log in with their earlier application number and password as provided in Session 1. Applicants can then select the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for session 2. After completing the process, they also have to pay an examination fee.

JEE (Main) 2022 session 2 official notice.

JEE (Main) 2022 Information Bulletin.

For more details and updates on the entrance exam, candidates are advised to read the JEE (Main) Information Bulletin as well as keep a check on the official website.

