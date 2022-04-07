JEE Main 2022: NTA opens correction window at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check direct link here

Those appearing for the Entrance Examination should note that the correction window is open till 8 April up to 9 pm

The application correction window for Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who want to make any correction in their application form can do so by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Those appearing for the Entrance Examination should note that the correction window is open till 8 April up to 9 pm. "The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM," the official notice reads.

Through this notice, the Agency also informed that candidates need to do the correction very carefully, as no further date or chance will be given later. If in case any candidate faces any issue, they can contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Here are few steps to follow when making correction in the application form:

Step 1: Go to the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads "Correction for Session-1 of JEE (Main) 2022" that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to login using their correct credentials and make necessary changes

Step 4: After making the changes, save and submit the application form

Direct link to correction window is here.

Find the official notice here.

As per the schedule, the JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions. The dates for the first session are 21, 24, 25, 29 April and 1 and 4 May, while the second session dates are 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 May. The exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The tests will be in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The entrance examination comprises two papers; paper 1 is conducted for students seeking admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (BE/B Tech) and paper 2 is for those seeking admission to BArch and BPlanning courses.

For more updates and details, candidates are requested to visit the official website regularly.

