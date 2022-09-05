JEE Advanced Result 2022: 16,598 seats up for grabs in 23 IITs

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, will release the JEE Advanced 2022 result on 11 September, the exam for which was conducted on 28 August

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 result on 11 September (Sunday).

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam was conducted for admissions into 23 IITs across the country.

There have been a total of 366 more seats added in multiple IITs, this year. According to reports, a total of 16,598 seats are up for grabs in all IITs across India. Out of the total, 1,567 supernumerary seats are for female candidates. Looking into the course-wise split, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) has a total of 1,891 seats.

Interestingly, CSE is the top choice for most of the candidates. Out of the total, 1,689 seats are open to all and 202 supernumeraries for women candidates. Reports also suggest that this marks a marginal rise in the number of seats when compared to last year.

A total of 1,56,089 candidates appeared for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 Exam. Paper 1 and 2 of JEE Advanced Exam was conducted on 28 August. As per the schedule, Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 began from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The admission process for the institutes across the country will begin on 12 September. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will commence the admission process or counselling a day after the results of the JEE are announced. To apply for admissions to IITs and the NIT+ system, candidates need to clear the JEE Advanced Exam 2022. Candidates can check the seat matrix ahead of the release of JEE Advanced Result 2022. It is available on the official website.

Among all the premier technology institutes, IIT Bombay has the maximum number of CSE seats. They have a total of 171. It is followed by IIT Dhanbad with 139 seats. Then comes IIT Kanpur with 129 seats. IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee have 99 and 109 CSE seats respectively.

