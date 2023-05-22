JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati releases official mock tests for Paper 1 and 2
JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on Sunday, 4 June 2023 in two shifts from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM
The mock test links or official practice papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 have been released for candidates. In an official notification, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati released the mock tests on Friday, 19 May. Candidates can go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in and take the tests. Notably, the JEE Advanced 2023 practice papers are designed in a way that will help students to understand the exam pattern, the question types, and the process of taking the computer-based test. The mock test links have been released, days before the release of admit cards for JEE Advanced 2023.
The admit cards are expected to be out on 29 May 2023, while the exams for Papers 1 and 2 have been scheduled for 4 June 2023 in two different shifts.
Speaking about the practice papers, the official notification reads, “Practice Tests for Paper-1 and Paper-2 are available now under the Examination Menu.”
Related Articles
How to take JEE Advanced 2023 mock tests?
Conducted for admissions to IITs, IISc, IISERs, and some other top educational institutions across the country, JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on Sunday, 4 June, in two shifts, While the first paper will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, the second one will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains will be eligible to appear for the test.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CUET UG 2023: NTA releases second slot of exam city slip; steps to download
CUET UG is a national-level exam, held for admissions to undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating institutions
CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip out; check steps to download
Check details about the CUET UG 2023 including the exam city intimation slip and exam dates
CUET PG 2023 registration ends today; check steps, direct link to apply
The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted from 5 June to 12 June. The test will be of two hours duration and will be held in two shifts. The first shift will run from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift will run from 3 pm to 5 pm