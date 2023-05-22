The mock test links or official practice papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 have been released for candidates. In an official notification, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati released the mock tests on Friday, 19 May. Candidates can go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in and take the tests. Notably, the JEE Advanced 2023 practice papers are designed in a way that will help students to understand the exam pattern, the question types, and the process of taking the computer-based test. The mock test links have been released, days before the release of admit cards for JEE Advanced 2023.

The admit cards are expected to be out on 29 May 2023, while the exams for Papers 1 and 2 have been scheduled for 4 June 2023 in two different shifts.

Speaking about the practice papers, the official notification reads, “Practice Tests for Paper-1 and Paper-2 are available now under the Examination Menu.”

How to take JEE Advanced 2023 mock tests?

1. Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati at jeeadv.ac.in. 2. On the homepage, you’ll find the link to ‘Practice Tests for Paper-1 and Paper-2’ under the ‘Announcements’ section or under the ‘Examination’ tab. 3. Click on the relevant link to appear for the mock tests. 4. You will be redirected to a new page, a mock page impersonating the actual exam format. 5. Click on ‘Sign in’ to continue. 6. The first page of the CBT test along with a declaration will appear on the screen. Read all the instructions carefully and tick to accept the conditions. 7. A timer will begin on the screen and the questions will be provided accordingly. 8. Read the question and select your answer carefully. If unsure, you can also deselect the chosen answer by clicking on the ‘Clear Response’ button. 9. Click on the ‘Save & Next’ button to save your answer. Continue this process throughout the exam, before making the final submission. JEE Advanced 2023

Conducted for admissions to IITs, IISc, IISERs, and some other top educational institutions across the country, JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on Sunday, 4 June, in two shifts, While the first paper will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, the second one will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains will be eligible to appear for the test.

