JEE Advanced 2023: Check BTech cut-offs for IIT-Delhi
IIT entrance exam paper 1 will be held on June 4 from 9 am to 12 pm, while paper 2 will take place on the same day from 2:30 to 5:30 pm
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will on Sunday, 4 June hold the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Paper 1 of the entrance exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while paper 2 will take place on the same day from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. The IIT 2023 admission process is entirely based on the ranks students secure, the number of candidates who appear in the entrance exam, and the availability of seats.
JEE (Advanced) is the gateway to IITs for various undergraduate courses leading to Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Bachelor-Master Dual Degrees in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. It serves as a prerequisite for admissions to IITs, IISc, IISERs, and other top educational institutions across the country. JEE Advanced results are used as the basis for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for all engineering programs offered by the leading institutes.
IIT-Delhi was ranked second-best among engineering ranking by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) published in 2022.
Related Articles
The scores achieved by the candidates in the JEE Advanced 2023 exam will determine their admission to this year’s Bachelor of Technology (BTech) program at IIT Delhi. Among all the IITs in the country, IIT Delhi’s BTech program consistently sets the highest cut-off benchmarks.
Cut-off for BTech courses at IIT-Delhi
Aspirants can check the closing ranks of IIT Delhi’s top courses below. Upon successful completion of course curriculum requirements, students enrolled in dual degree programmes receive both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. According to News 18, listed below are the general category cut-off ranks for BTech courses offered by IIT Delhi:
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 102
Computer Science and Engineering (5 Years, BTech-MTech (Dual Degree): 197
Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, BTech): 308
Mathematics and Computing (5 Years, BTech-MTech (Dual Degree): 401
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 574
Electrical Engineering (Power and Automation) (4 Years, BTech): 797
Engineering and Computational Mechanics (4 Years, BTech): 1,314
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 1,882
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 2,343
Energy Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 2,839
Engineering Physics (4 Years, BTech): 2,925
Production and Industrial Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 3,589
Chemical Engineering (5 Years, BTech-MTech (Dual Degree): 3,956
Materials Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 4,259
Civil Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 4,316
Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 4,797
Textile Technology (4 Years, BTech): 5,796
In this year’s revised JEE Advanced syllabus, statistics have been added to mathematics, while the triangle solution has been eliminated. In order to sit for JEE Advanced 2023, an aspirant must rank among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates across all categories in the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2023.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card: Where and how to download your hall ticket
Among the 2.5 lakh qualified candidates, around 1.9 lakh individuals have enrolled for the entrance test that grants admission to the IITs
JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati releases official mock tests for Paper 1 and 2
JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on Sunday, 4 June 2023 in two shifts from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM