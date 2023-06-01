The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will on Sunday, 4 June hold the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Paper 1 of the entrance exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while paper 2 will take place on the same day from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. The IIT 2023 admission process is entirely based on the ranks students secure, the number of candidates who appear in the entrance exam, and the availability of seats.

JEE (Advanced) is the gateway to IITs for various undergraduate courses leading to Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Bachelor-Master Dual Degrees in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. It serves as a prerequisite for admissions to IITs, IISc, IISERs, and other top educational institutions across the country. JEE Advanced results are used as the basis for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for all engineering programs offered by the leading institutes.

IIT-Delhi was ranked second-best among engineering ranking by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) published in 2022.

The scores achieved by the candidates in the JEE Advanced 2023 exam will determine their admission to this year’s Bachelor of Technology (BTech) program at IIT Delhi. Among all the IITs in the country, IIT Delhi’s BTech program consistently sets the highest cut-off benchmarks.

Cut-off for BTech courses at IIT-Delhi

Aspirants can check the closing ranks of IIT Delhi’s top courses below. Upon successful completion of course curriculum requirements, students enrolled in dual degree programmes receive both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. According to News 18, listed below are the general category cut-off ranks for BTech courses offered by IIT Delhi:

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 102

Computer Science and Engineering (5 Years, BTech-MTech (Dual Degree): 197

Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, BTech): 308

Mathematics and Computing (5 Years, BTech-MTech (Dual Degree): 401

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 574

Electrical Engineering (Power and Automation) (4 Years, BTech): 797

Engineering and Computational Mechanics (4 Years, BTech): 1,314

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 1,882

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 2,343

Energy Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 2,839

Engineering Physics (4 Years, BTech): 2,925

Production and Industrial Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 3,589

Chemical Engineering (5 Years, BTech-MTech (Dual Degree): 3,956

Materials Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 4,259

Civil Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 4,316

Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 4,797

Textile Technology (4 Years, BTech): 5,796

In this year’s revised JEE Advanced syllabus, statistics have been added to mathematics, while the triangle solution has been eliminated. In order to sit for JEE Advanced 2023, an aspirant must rank among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates across all categories in the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2023.

