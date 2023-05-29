The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati released the admit cards for JEE Advanced 2023 today, 29 May. Registered candidates are able to download their hall tickets from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, for the upcoming exam. The JEE Advanced 2023 admit cards will remain available for download until 2:30 pm on 4 June. The exam is scheduled to take place on 4 June, and paper 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM, while paper 2 will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on that day only. To access their admit cards, candidates will need to enter their registration number, date of birth, and phone number for login. After downloading the JEE Advanced admit card, it is important to carefully verify the name, exam centre, and other details. If there are any discrepancies, candidates must contact the officials for assistance.

JEE Advanced 2023: Know steps for downloading the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in, then look for the download link specifically for the JEE Advanced admit card on the homepage.

Step 2: Click on the link, then enter, enter your login credentials, verify and proceed to download your admit card.

Step 3: Make sure that you take out a hardcopy of the hall ticket for future reference.

Student appearing in exam

Among the 2.5 lakh qualified candidates, around 1.9 lakh individuals have enrolled for the entrance test that grants admission to the IITs. Out of these, approximately 1.46 lakh are boys, while the remaining 44,000 are girls.

Tie-breaking policy

If there is a tie in the aggregate marks scored by two or more candidates in JEE Advanced 2023, the following step-by-step tie-break policy will be applied to determine the ranks:

Step 1: The candidate with higher positive marks will be given a higher rank. If Step 1 fails to break the tie, the tie-breaking criterion in Step 2 will be implemented.

Step 2: The candidate with higher marks in Mathematics will be assigned a higher rank. If the tie persists, the candidate with higher marks in Physics will be given a higher rank. If the tie still remains after this comparison, the candidates involved will be assigned the same rank.

