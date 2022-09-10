The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will soon be declaring the JEE Advanced 2022 result. The results will be declared tomorrow, 11 September at 10 AM

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will soon be declaring the JEE Advanced 2022 result. The results will be declared tomorrow, 11 September at 10 AM. Candidates who appeared in the exam should check their result on the official web portal. Through this exam, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree, Integrated Masters, in Sciences, Architecture or Engineering. Both Bachelors and Masters degrees are given to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum requirements. The students should know that the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key was earlier released on 3 September.

The final answer key will be issued on 11 September after taking into consideration the issues raised by the aspirants. Those who clear this exam need to appear in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process. The JoSAA counselling process is scheduled to commence on 12 September.

What are the steps to check the JEE Advanced exam results?

Visit the official web portal.

Go to the JEE Advanced 2022 Result link on the homepage.

Fill in your login credentials when asked.

Your JEE Advanced result will appear on the screen.

You may download and print it out for future reference.

This year, the JEE exam had multiple-choice questions with a single answer, questions of the matching type, questions with multiple answers, and questions with numerical values. Full, Zero, and partial marks are a part of the exam’s marking scheme.

JEE Advanced exam was held for two compulsory papers between 9 AM and 12 noon and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on 28 August. IIT Bombay had issued the admit cards on 23 August.

The candidates should keep a check on the official web portal jeeadv.ac.in for updates related to the JEE Advanced exam.

