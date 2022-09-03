The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be releasing the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2022 today, 3 September. The answer key will be released on the official web portal at jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2022 today, 3 September. The answer key will be put out on the official web portal at jeeadv.ac.in after 10 am. Once the link for the answer key is activated, the applicants can check it and raise objections accordingly. The objections on the same can be raised by the candidates till 5 pm on 4 September. The exam was conducted on 28 August across India. Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while Paper 2 was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Earlier, the JEE Advanced response sheet was released on 1 September and the question papers on 29 August. Candidates who pass this exam will be required to appear in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process. The JoSAA counselling process will start on 12 September.

What are the steps to download the JEE Advanced answer key?

Visit the official web portal at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the JEE Advanced Answer Key link.

The answer key will then be displayed on the screen.

Check and download your JEE Advanced answer key.

Raise your objections against the answer key.

This year, the JEE exam consisted of multiple-choice questions with a single answer, questions with multiple answers, questions of the matching type, and questions with numerical values. Full, Zero, and partial marks are a part of the marking scheme. Through this exam, IITs across India offer admission to various undergraduate courses leading to Bachelors, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree and Integrated Masters degrees in Sciences, Engineering, or Architecture.

The final answer keys and results will be announced on 11 September at 10 AM. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the latest updates through the official site of IIT JEE.

