JEE Advanced 2022: Online registration process ends today, apply now

The online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will be closed today by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Candidates who are interested and have still not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. As per the revised schedule, the last date to submit the form is 11 August at 5 pm and the last date for fee payment of registered candidates is 12 August at 5 pm. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 28 August. It consists of two papers – Paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will begin from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 is scheduled to take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The institute will issue the admit cards on the official website from 23 August onwards at 10 am. Those preparing for the exam can check the revised schedule here.

JEE (Advanced) 2022 Schedule

Check steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Bombay jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Then go to ‘JEE (Advanced) registration portal’ and log in using the JEE (Main) 2022 application number and password correctly.

Step 3: Candidates need to fill up the application form and upload the documents, also, pay the essential fee.

Step 4: Then click on submit.

Step 5: Download the JEE Advanced 2022 application form and keep a printout.

Direct link to apply for JEE Advanced 2022:

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category as well as female applicants from all categories have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,400. All other category candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 2,800.

Details on JEE Advanced 2022 Exam:

The test consists of two papers and is of three-hour duration each. The exam is held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. Candidates have to appear for both papers. The JEE Advanced exam is held for students seeking admission to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

