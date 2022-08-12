JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay extends registration deadline till 8 pm today

Earlier, the registration process was to end on 11 August, however, the deadline was extended for unspecified reasons. Those who want to apply should note that the Institute has strictly specified that 12 August will be the final end date for students to upload their documents and select their exam

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay). According to the official notice, the deadline for JEE 2022 (Advanced) registration has been extended till 8 pm today, 12 August. “The deadline for JEE (Advanced) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th August 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices at https://jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today,” a notice on the website reads. Candidates can now register for the exam at the official website on jeeadv.nic.in till 8 pm tonight. Earlier, the registration process was to end on 11 August, however, the deadline was extended for unspecified reasons. Those who want to apply should note that the Institute has strictly specified this (12 August) will be the final end date for students to upload their documents and select their examination centres. There will be no further extension after the given date. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 28 August.

Here’s how to apply for JEE Advanced 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the JEE Advanced 2022 link that is made available on the home page.

Step 3: Key in the correct login details and fill in the JEE application form.

Step 4: Make the required payment and click on submit.

Step 5: Once the process is done, download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the JEE Advanced 2022 form for further reference.

Direct link to apply for JEE Advanced 2022

The JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be available for download from 23 to 28 August 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted in two shifts – morning and afternoon. Paper 1 of JEE will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 of the same exam will begin from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Please keep visiting the official website for up-to-date information or details.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.