JEE Advanced 2022 exam begins on 28 August; things to keep in mind

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 tomorrow, 28 August. Check the few guidelines to follow

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 tomorrow, 28 August. Candidates who have successfully registered for the JEE Advanced 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website at https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/. The admit cards were released from 10 am onwards on 23 August. Students can download them till 9 am on 28 August. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket at the earliest as the link for the same will be deactivated from tomorrow. As per the schedule, the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam will be conducted in two shifts. Students will be appearing for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 (first shift) will begin from 9 am to 12 pm while Paper 2 (second shift) will commence from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Check JEE Advanced 2022 Examination Schedule here: https://jeeadv.ac.in/schedule.html

Read JEE Advanced 2022 Information Brochure here: https://jeeadv.ac.in/documents/IB-2022-English.pdf

Important Guidelines:

-On the day of the exam, candidates are advised to report to the examination centres before the scheduled time. The examination centres will be open from 7 am onwards.

-Students have to carry out the requisite formalities that are mentioned on the admit card.

-Candidates must bring along a hard copy of the JEE Advanced admit card and a valid photo identity card. Carrying the admit card to the examination hall is mandatory for all candidates.

-Candidates should note that only pens, pencils, a transparent drinking water bottle, a printout of the JEE Advanced admit card, and a photo identity card will be allowed inside the hall.

-No electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, speakers, tablets, or Bluetooth devices will be allowed inside the exam hall.

-Those who arrive at the centre after the examination begins will not be allowed to enter the hall.

– Candidates must read all the important guidelines/information on the question paper and only then attempt the questions.

The registrations for JEE Advanced began on 8 August this year, whereas the last date to apply for the entrance exam was on 12 August. The deadline to pay the fee for JEE Advanced 2022 was 13 August.

