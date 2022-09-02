JEE Advanced 2022 answer key to be published on 3 September, check details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam tomorrow, 3 September. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check it on the official web portal at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam tomorrow, 3 September. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check it on the official web portal at jeeadv.ac.in. Applicants can download the answer key by filling in their registration/application number and date of birth. The objections to the answer key can be raised till 4 September. Through this exam, IITs offer admission to different undergraduate courses leading to Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Sciences, Engineering, or Architecture. The exam was held on 28 August across India. Paper 1 was conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM while Paper 2 began from 2:30 PM to 5.30 PM. It is to be noted that as per the official notification, the result and the final answer key of JEE Advanced will be released on 11 September at 10 AM.

What are steps to download the JEE Advanced answer key?

Step 1: Go to the JEE Advanced 2022 official web portal at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key download link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Sign in using JEE Advanced registration number, mobile number and date of birth.

Step 4: Once you have registered, the response sheet of JEE Advanced will appear on the screen.

Step 5: You may download the answer key for future reference.

This year, the JEE advanced exam consisted of questions with multiple answers, multiple-choice questions with a single answer, questions with numerical values, and questions of the matching type. Zero, Full, and partial marks are a part of the exam’s marking scheme.

Candidates who clear the JEE Advanced 2022 will have to take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process. The JoSAA counselling process will begin on 12 September as per the schedule released.

Those who have taken the exam are requested to keep a close eye on the official web portal for all the latest updates related to it.

