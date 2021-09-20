Earlier, the last date for JEE Advanced 2021 registration was 20 September.

The registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 has been extended till 11:59 pm on 21 September by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

Earlier, the last date for JEE Advanced 2021 registration was 20 September. Candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website.

The last date for fee payment will remain the same i.e., 21 September.

Candidates are requested to check the official website to gain more information about the eligibility criteria, course structure, and so on.

Check steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 here:

― Go to the official website at http://jeeadv.ac.in/

― Click on the link for JEE Advanced 2021 registration that is given on the main page

― A new page will appear. Complete the registration process using the required details

― Login and fill in the application form for the entrance examination

― Complete the fee payment and upload the necessary documents

― Submit the JEE Advanced 2021 application and save a copy for the future

According to the JEE Main 2021 results, for the unreserved category, the JEE Advanced 2021 cut-off will be 87.89-100 percentile. For the OBC category, the cut-off is 68-87.8 score while for SC, it is 46.8-87.89 percentile, 34.67-87.89 percentile for ST, and 66.22-87.89 percentile for EWS categories.

The JEE Advanced admit cards are expected to be out on 25 September. The exam, held for gaining entrance into the IITs, will take place on 3 October. The result is expected to be out on 15 October.

Free mock tests of the exam will be provided by IIT Kharagpur for applicants to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern and type of questions. Candidates can avail the mock question papers by signing in at the designated mock test link of the JEE Advanced.