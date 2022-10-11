The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will conclude the application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 today, 11 October. Aspiring candidates can fill up the IIT JAM application form by visiting the official web portal at jam.iitg.ac.in.

The JAM examination will be held online on 12 February in two sessions. The JAM result is scheduled to be declared on 22 March 2023. It is to be noted that candidates are required to register themselves on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) website. After this, they will be able to apply for JAM. While registering on the JOAPS portal, students will have to fill in their name, registered mobile number, e-mail address, and password.

What are the steps to fill in the JAM Application form?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal” on the homepage

Step 3: New users are required to register themselves first by providing their name, a valid e-mail address along with the other details.

Step 4: Login again by filling in your JAM system-generated ID and password.

Step 5: Fill in your JAM application form.

Step 6: Upload the documents asked in the application form.

Step 7: Pay the JAM application fee, if any and then submit the application form.

Step 8: Download your JAM registration form and take a printout of it for further reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for JAM:

https://joaps.iitg.ac.in/

What is the application fee?

Females and candidates from reserved categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 900 for one exam paper and Rs 1,250 for two papers. Other candidates will have to pay a fee Rs 1,800 for one paper and Rs 2,500 for two papers.

As per the notification, the paper will be of three hours and will consist of objective-type questions in the following format: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.