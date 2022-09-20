JAC Jharkhand Class 10 & 12 compartment results out at jac.nic.in; find direct link

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 10 and 12 compartment examination results 2022 today, 20 September. Students who appeared in the exams can check and download their results at the official website on jac.nic.in.

To access the JAC Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartment results, students have to choose their faculty/course and then submit their roll code and roll number on the portal. Apart from the official website, candidates can also check other sites including jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Along with the compartment results, the council has also released the results for the Madhyama (Sanskrit) exam and the Madrassa examination for 2021 and 2022.

Here’s how to check the JAC Jharkhand Class 10 & 12 compartment results:

Step 1: Visit jacresults.com.

Step 2: Search and click on the link for the ‘Secondary’ (Class 10) or ‘Intermediate’ (Class 12) result.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates have to choose between the ‘Arts’, ‘Commerce’, and ‘Science’ group.

Step 4: On clicking the desired link, students will then have to enter their roll code and roll number on the portal. Then, click on submit.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the JAC Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Compartment results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the scorecard of the JAC Jharkhand Class 10,12 Compartment results

Step 5: Keep a printout of the result for future.

Here’s the direct link to check the Class 10 compartment result

Here’s the direct link to check the Class 12 compartment result:

Students can also check the result via text message. To get the JAC Jharkhand Class 10 or 12 compartment results in the form of an SMS, candidates have to type RESULT JAC12/10 Roll Code Roll number and send it to 56263. Soon after sending the message, the JAC Jharkhand board class 10, 12 results 2022 will appear in the form of a text message on the mobile number.

The Council conducted the Class 10 and 12 compartment examinations in August for students who failed to pass the main examination or missed it.

