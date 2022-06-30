JAC Class 12 result 2022: Results for Science and Arts stream to be declared today, check details here

Students are required to get a minimum of 33 percent in order to clear the JAC Class 12 examination and in case a student fails to clear one or two subjects, he/she will have the opportunity to appear for the compartment examinations

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will soon be declaring the JAC Class 12 Results for the Arts and Commerce streams. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website websitejacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in at 2:30 PM. The results for Science stream and Class 10 were earlier declared on 21 June.

What are the steps to check the Class 12 results?

Step 1: Go to the website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Science and the Arts stream result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the details asked like your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit your details and the result would appear on your screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future

How to check the results via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker website or open DigiLocker application

Step 2: Sign in using your credentials or Sign up to create your account

Step 3: Select 'Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi'

Step 4: Select 2022 as your exam year and fill in your roll number and other details

Step 5: The result will then appear on your screen

Students are required to get a minimum of 33 percent in order to clear the examination. In case a student fails to clear one or two subjects, he/she would have the opportunity to appear for the compartment examinations.

Around 3 lakh students had taken the Class 12 exams for the arts and commerce stream. The examinations were scheduled from 24 march to 25 April 2022 for Term 2 in 689 centres.

A total of 54,768 students got first division in JAC 12 Science results while 5117 students got second division. A pass percentage of 91.43 percent was recorded this year as its results were announced on 21 June.

