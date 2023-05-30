The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the results for the JAC Class 12th examinations in the arts and commerce streams today, 30 May. Students who appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 12 arts and commerce exams this year can directly check their JAC 12th arts result 2023 and JAC 12th commerce result 2023 on the official websites: jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. It is important to note that students will be required to provide their roll code and roll number in order to access the JAC 12th commerce result 2023 and JAC 12th arts result 2023 online. The JAC board 12th result 2023 mark sheet will contain various details such as the state board information, student’s name, roll number, roll code, the result name, the faculty name, as well as the marks obtained in different subjects and the overall qualification status.

It is important for applicants to be aware that they need to collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools.

JAC 12th arts, commerce results: Know how to check

Step 1: Visit the official result website, jacresults.com, then select the appropriate link for the results: “Results of Annual Intermediate Arts Examination – 2023” or “Results of Annual Intermediate Commerce Examination – 2023”.

Step 2: Enter your roll code and roll number in the designated fields. Submit the form and wait for the results to appear on the screen.

Step 3: Once displayed, review your JAC 12th arts result 2023 or JAC 12th commerce result 2023.

Step 4: Download a copy of the result and save it for future reference. It is advisable to keep a printed hardcopy as well.

Examination:

The JAC intermediate examinations took place from 14 March to 5 April, spanning a period of several weeks. The exam sessions were scheduled from 2 PM to 5:20 PM each day.

Evaluation process

The Jharkhand Academic Council has established a total of 66 assessment centres across 19 districts in the state to evaluate students’ answer sheets this year. Among these 66 centres, 35 have been designated for assessing the answer scripts of matriculation or class 10 students, while the remaining 31 centres are specifically designated for evaluating the answer sheets of intermediate or class 12 students.

Grading system

A+ grade – 80 percent and above

A grade – 60 to 80 percent

B grade – 45 to 60 percent

C grade – 33 to 45 percent

D grade – Below 33 percent

