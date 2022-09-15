It is to be noted that the male candidates from the EWS, unreserved and OBC category are supposed to pay an application fee of Rs 200, whereas those SC/ST/Females and Ex-Servicemen are not supposed to pay any application fee

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will conclude the application process for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) in Group B today, 15 September. Aspirants who want to apply for the posts can do so on the official web portal at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Candidates for the recruitment drive will be selected through, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Written Test Verification of original documents, Skill test, Detailed Medical Examination/ Review Medical examination. As many as 18 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

It is to be noted that the male candidates from the EWS, unreserved and OBC category are supposed to pay an application fee of Rs 200, whereas those SC/ST/Females and Ex-Servicemen are not supposed to pay any application fee.

What are the steps to apply for the ITBP vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal.

Step 3: Fill in your ITBP credentials and apply for the desired post.

Step 4: Fill in your ITBP application, upload documents, pay the application fee and submit it.

Step 5: Download the ITBP form and take a printout.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

The candidate has to be between 21-30 years as on 15 September 2022.

The candidate should have passed the 10+2 exam from a recognised board or university or equivalent. An aspiring candidate should have also passed an exam in General Nursing and Midwifery and should also be registered with Central Nursing Council or State Nursing Council.

Here is the direct link to the staff nurse notification.

Earlier, the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) started the online application window for recruitment to the vacancy of Constable (Animal Transport). The last date to apply for the 52 vacancies is 27 September.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.