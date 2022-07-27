ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 37 posts till 14 August, check details here

ITBP is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 37 vacancies. Among them, 32 vacancies are for male candidates and 5 vacancies are for female candidates. ITBP has also released detailed information regarding the recruitment drive in the official notification

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (overseer).

Interested candidates who are eligible to apply for the ITBP SI vacancies can register themselves online through the official website of ITBP which is recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Aspirants can fill up the application form till 14 August 2022 up to 11:59 PM.

ITBP is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 37 vacancies. Among them, 32 vacancies are for male candidates and 5 vacancies are for female candidates.

ITBP has also released detailed information regarding the recruitment drive in the official notification. The official notification is available on the official ITBP site. Candidates are instructed to check the eligibility criteria properly before applying for the posts.

Direct link to apply for ITBP SI posts.

"Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad. On appointment, the candidates shall be governed by the ITBPF Act and Rules and other Rules applicable from time to time," reads the official release.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit - The age limit for the candidates to apply for the ITBP SI posts is 20 years to 25 years as of 14 August 2022.

Educational Qualifications - Aspirants should have matriculation or equivalent degree with a diploma in Civil Engineering from any university recognised by the central government.

Application Fee:

Male candidates from the General category need to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Female candidates, candidates from the reserved categories and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Steps to follow while applying for the ITBP SI posts:

Go to the official ITBP website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab, available on the homepage.

Key in the required credentials and log in to the portal.

Enter the required details while filling up the form.

Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee (if required) and submit the form.

Download and take out a printed copy for future use.

