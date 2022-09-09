ITBP Recruitment 2022: Registration for Assistant Commandant posts ends today

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) will close the application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Transport). Candidates can register at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) will close the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Transport) today. Interested candidates can apply for the Assistant Commandant post on the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Aspirants applying must not be more than 30 years of age as on 9 September 2022. The ITBP is conducting this recruitment campaign for both men and women to fill up a total of 11 vacancies in the concerned department. Candidates should read the official notification carefully before registering themselves for the post of Assistant Commandant (Transport).

Apart from the age criteria, applicants should also hold a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with the automobile as one of the main subjects. Those with a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution in Automobile Engineering course are also eligible. Candidates can find and download the official notice on the ITBP’s website.

Check category-wise vacancy details of ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022:

For the unreserved category (UR): 6 posts

For the Other Backward Class (OBC): 2 openings

For Scheduled Castes (SC): 1 vacancy

For Scheduled Tribes (ST): 1 position

For the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 1 post

Male applicants belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS category should pay Rs 400 for the registration fee. Others belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen category have been exempted from the payment of fee.

Steps to apply for the ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022:

-Go to the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

-Search and click on the “New User Registration” tab that is on the home page.

-For new registration, candidates need to fill up all the details and submit.

-Then, log in and proceed with the ITBP Assistant Commandant application form.

-Upload all the documents as asked, pay the necessary fee and submit the form.

-Keep a printout of the ITBP Assistant Commandant application form for future reference.

For more updates/details, keep checking the official website of ITBP.

