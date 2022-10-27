The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) (Pharmacist) in Group ‘C’. According to the notification, the vacancies are on a temporary basis and are likely to be permanent in the future. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of ITBP. The last date to register for the ASI (Pharmacist) in Group ‘C’ is 23 November 2022. Through this recruitment drive, ITBP aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies. The minimum age requirement for the post is 20 years while the maximum age limit is 28 years as on 23 November 2022.

Details of vacancy category-wise:

– Unreserved (UR): 12

– Other Backward Class (OBC): 6

– Scheduled Caste (SC): 3

– Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 2

– Scheduled Tribes (ST): 1

Along with the age criteria, candidates must hold a passed senior secondary certificate (10+2) examination with Physics, chemistry, and biology as main subjects from a recognised board. Candidates should also have a Diploma in Pharmacy from any institute recognised by the centre.

Check the steps to apply for the ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ link and register on the portal.

Step 3: Then log in using the correct credentials and apply for the Assistant Sub Inspector post.

Step 4: Fill up the application form, upload all the documents, pay the fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Save and download the ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future use and reference.

Male applicants belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Those belonging to the SC/ST/Female as well as Ex-Servicemen category have been exempted from payment of the fee. It is to be noted that candidates will be selected on the basis of the PST and PET exams.

For more updates, read the official notification at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in under ‘News’ section and keep checking the ITBP portal on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.